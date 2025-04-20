All terrapins

Former Maryland starting linebacker signs with SEC team

A former starting linebacker for the Maryland Terrapins has filled a position of need with the Auburn Tigers.

Chris Breiler

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

After three seasons in College Park, former Maryland starting linebacker Caleb Wheatland has found a new home. On Sunday, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that Wheatland had signed with the Auburn Tigers.

Wheatland started 11 games for the Terps last season and finished the year with 24 tackles and 4.0 sacks. During his three years with the Terrapins, Wheatland totaled 100 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

According to 247Sports, Wheatland was considered to be the No. 9 linebacker available in the transfer portal.

Wheatland, a former three-star recruit, joined the Terps as part of the 2022 recruiting class. He was ranked as the No. 27 overall prospect from the state of Virginia and the No. 91 overall linebacker in the country.

Maryland lost two starting linebackers to the portal this off season. In addition to Wheatland, former Terps starting LB Kellan Wyatt also entered his name into the portal this month. Wyatt has yet to find a new home.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland football gains commitment from standout DT in transfer portal

Maryland basketball contacts Villanova transfer

One Maryland football freshman is standing out among the best in the country

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football