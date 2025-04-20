Former Maryland starting linebacker signs with SEC team
After three seasons in College Park, former Maryland starting linebacker Caleb Wheatland has found a new home. On Sunday, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that Wheatland had signed with the Auburn Tigers.
Wheatland started 11 games for the Terps last season and finished the year with 24 tackles and 4.0 sacks. During his three years with the Terrapins, Wheatland totaled 100 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.
According to 247Sports, Wheatland was considered to be the No. 9 linebacker available in the transfer portal.
Wheatland, a former three-star recruit, joined the Terps as part of the 2022 recruiting class. He was ranked as the No. 27 overall prospect from the state of Virginia and the No. 91 overall linebacker in the country.
Maryland lost two starting linebackers to the portal this off season. In addition to Wheatland, former Terps starting LB Kellan Wyatt also entered his name into the portal this month. Wyatt has yet to find a new home.
