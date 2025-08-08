Former Maryland Star, current NE Patriot, Stefon Diggs Has a Message for His Doubters
While many see this as a potential last ride for Stefon Diggs, the star receiver sees this as a chance to start a whole new, fresh run.
Now in his 11th season and suiting up for his fourth NFL team, the former Maryland star is entering Patriots training camp with a new mindset, a cleaner bill of health, and a surprisingly light step for someone coming off a torn ACL.
“I’m feeling young again,” Diggs said during a recent appearance on Up & Adams. “It’s been a little breath of fresh air, getting back to playing football. It’s been like eight months. I’m just happy to be around here sweating, running around, getting tired.”
The veteran wideout tore his ACL in Week 8 last season while playing for the Houston Texans. He finished the year with 47 catches for 496 yards and 3 touchdowns before landing on IR on October 29. It was the lowest per-game output of his career since 2017 and marked the end of a frustrating one-year stint in Houston.
But Diggs has bounced back—physically and mentally.
Cleared for full participation at Patriots camp, he’s looked sharp in positional drills and one-on-ones, showing the same precise footwork and body control that made him a five-time Pro Bowler. His recovery followed the classic timeline: surgery, motion rebuild, strength and agility, and now full-speed reps.
So what’s the secret behind his bounce-back?
“Drinking the right water,” Diggs joked. “A lot of fruit, a lot of vegetables. They say the older you get, the healthier you gotta eat. I’ve been feeling a little better than I used to.”
That shift isn’t just in diet—it’s in demeanor. Diggs sounds lighter, more at ease, even playful. He laughed about being “not too fond of the water” on a team bonding trip. He joked about not having shoes on at camp and shouted out teammates like “Pop” Douglas and “Bake” Boutte with OG energy.
But underneath the jokes is a competitor who still wants more.
“It’s time to finish this thing off right,” Diggs said. “I think I got a lot more football to play.”
After posting 107 catches for 1,183 yards and 8 touchdowns in his last full season with Buffalo in 2023, it’s clear that when healthy, Diggs still has WR1 juice. With a second year stud at quarterback in Drake Maye, the Patriots will need every bit of it—and then some.