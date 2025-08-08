Former Maryland WR Eyes Top 25 All-Time in Receptions as Patriots Debut Nears
New Patriots’ star pass catcher Stefon Diggs has a chance to cement his name amongst wide receiver royalty this season.
The former Maryland standout enters the 2025 season with 857 career receptions and a legitimate shot at rewriting history. Needing just 72 catches to crack the NFL’s top 25 all-time list, Diggs is within striking distance of legends like Wes Welker, Julio Jones, and Antonio Brown as he begins his first season in New England.
And yet, he’s keeping the milestone talk low-key.
“72?” Diggs said during his Up & Adams interview. “That’s very obtainable… it’d be a blessing to get there.”
It’s an attainable goal for a receiver who’s cleared 100 receptions in three of the past four full seasons, including a 107-catch, 1,183-yard campaign in 2023 with Buffalo. Though a torn ACL ended his 2024 season in Houston after just eight games (47 catches, 496 yards), Diggs is now healthy and fully cleared for Patriots training camp—showing sharp route-running and reliable hands in early drills.
While the national spotlight often shines on the league’s younger stars, Diggs’ consistency has quietly pushed him toward rare company. If he can average just 5–6 receptions per game over the course of a full season, he’ll break into the top 25 by midyear—possibly before the Patriots hit their bye week.
But for Diggs, the numbers are secondary to the standard.
“Being a leader isn’t always what you do or how you do it,” he said. “It’s a level of accountability… I got something to prove each and every day.”
That mindset may prove critical for a Patriots offense being retooled around second-year QB Drake Maye. Diggs is the projected WR1 in a room that includes second-year breakout Demario “Pop” Douglas and rising sophomore Kayshon Boutte. His production will matter. But his poise might matter even more.
There may never be another Randy Moss in New England—and Diggs is the first to acknowledge that.
“Nobody will be another Randy,” he said. “But just to see that name around here… they’ve had a lot of good receivers come through here. I’m trying to be another one.”
It’s a sentiment rooted in humility but driven by legacy. As Diggs begins his 11th season, he’s not just chasing stats—he’s chasing permanence. The Patriots may be in a rebuild, but their newest veteran wideout is still building something too: a final chapter worthy of Canton conversations.