Jakorian Bennett makes Eagles regular-season debut tonight
The NFL 2025 season kicks off tonight, as the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Defensive back Jakorian Bennett, a familiar face to Terps nation, will take the field with Philadelphia.
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Bennett in 2023 before trading him this offseason to Philadelphia for defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV. Bennett sits behind veteran Adoree Jackson, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean. However, he's listed with Jackson as the opposite corner of Mitchell on the depth chart. If Jackson struggles, that could pave the way for Bennett to have more field time.
Victor Williams, of the Eagles Wire, got a chance to ask Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio about Bennett, who said this ahead of Monday's practice session;
"I like him. He's got good speed, got a good attitude, got a good football brain," Fangio said. "Shown some good cover ability. I'm sure he'll be out there at some point this season. Could be this [week], too."
Bennett is a talented corner who plays bigger than his size. Fangio, known for developing younger players into key pieces for this Philadelphia defense, will do the same for Bennett. The speed and athletic paralysis stand out as the secondary that Fangio wants to have. Bennett plays good man coverage, knowing how to stick receivers and use the speed to recover. He's disruptive in the passing lanes but must improve his zone coverage, forced turnovers, and tackling.
Bennett (24) played with the Terps from 2020 to 2022. His best statistical season was in 2021, when he had 23 solo tackles, one assisted tackle, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 16 pass deflections.
Here are some of his career accolades with Maryland that were listed on the Maryland athletic website....
- 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl MVP
- 2022 PFF All-Bowl Team
- 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl Invitee
- 2021 & 2022 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten
- Pro Football Focus Cornerback of the Week (9/7/22)
- 2022 Preseason Athlon Sports & Phil Steele Second Team All-Big Ten
- 2022 Preseason Lindy's Sports Third Team All-Big Ten
- 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000
- 2021 Phil Steele Third Team All-Big Ten
MORE MARYLAND NEWS
Malik Washington Praises Maryland’s Defense for ‘Holding It Down’ in Debut Win
Maryland's Defense Has Historic Day In Victory Over Florida Atlantic
True Freshman QB Malik Washington Delivers Historic Debut in Terps’ Season-Opening Win