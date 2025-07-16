Local star slips away: Top linebacker chooses Georgia, leaves Terps empty handed
For the Maryland fanbase, it stings to see local talent head south. Four-star linebacker Nick Abrams, a guy Maryland hoped would stay close to home and maybe even consider the Terps, just committed to Georgia. It’s always tough when a Maryland kid gets away, especially one with that kind of potential. Terrapin fans will always wonder what could have been if the Maryland coaching staff had been able to keep Abrams in-state.
It sounds like fellow Big Ten rival Michigan wanted him, too, and they put up a fight, but Georgia’s pull is just too strong these days. Abrams picked the Bulldogs over Michigan, Oregon, and Alabama. That's some legit competition, and honestly, it is hard to blame the kid for wanting to play for a program like Georgia. Still, it is frustrating to see the Terps miss out on a key position, especially a kid like Abrams, who undoubtedly will have an immediate impact.
This highlights the significant amount of work that Coach Locksley and the staff have ahead of them. Maryland needs to consistently be in the mix for these top local guys, not just hoping they consider College Park. Building those relationships early and showing them that they can be stars at Maryland is crucial. It’s a reminder that recruiting is not just about talent evaluation; it is about selling a vision and a future.
