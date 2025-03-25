All terrapins

JUST IN: Maryland Football announces hiring of new Defensive Coordinator with NFL experience

On Tuesday, Maryland head coach Mike Locksley announced the hiring of his newest defensive coordinator.

Chris Breiler

The University of Maryland head football coach Mike Locksley announced the hiring of his newest defensive coordinator on Tuesday morning. Ted Monachino will assume the role of Defensive Coordinator and Outside Linebackers Coach for the Terrapins moving forward

Monachino brings a lot of experience with him to College Park, having spent 16 years in the NFL. In fact, he was part of the staff in Baltimore when the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII.

Manachino's NFL experience includes six seasons with the Baltimore Ravens as linebackers coach, two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts (2016-17), two seasons as linebackers coach for the Atlanta Falcons, and two seasons as linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears. During his time in the NFL, he worked with some of the leagues top pass rushers, including Terrell Suggs, Kalil Mack, and CJ Mosely.

Most recently, Manachino served as a defensive analyst (2023) and defensive coordinator (2024) at North Carolina.

