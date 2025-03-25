JUST IN: Maryland Football announces hiring of new Defensive Coordinator with NFL experience

𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥



Coach @TedMonachino has joined the staff in Terpsville as Defensive Coordinator & Outside Linebackers Coach



