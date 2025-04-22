Maryland Football: Former Terrapin enters the transfer portal again
Former Maryland defensive back Brandon Jacob has entered the transfer portal once again. Jacob, a former four-star recruit, was part of Maryland's 2024 recruiting class. But after one season in College Park, Jacob entered his name into the portal and ended up transferring to UCF back in December.
After four months with UCF, Jacob has entered his name into the portal once again. In doing so, he becomes the 8th player from UCF to enter the portal in the spring window.
Jacob's decision to re-enter the portal without having played a single game with his new school is part of a growing trend in today's college football. The transfer portal, combined with an NIL system that lacks any oversight, has created a volatile environment.
That volatility has led some of the biggest voices in the sport to call for change, including ESPN's Rece Davis. Earlier this week, Davis said he believes that the only way to fix college athletics is for student-athletes to become employees.
“I’ve been against players being employees, because I said for a long time, and perhaps erroneously so, that universities were so ill equipped to sometimes run their own athletic departments, not that the athletic directors don’t do a good job. I don’t mean that, but just from a whole legal Employee Negotiations union, they were ill equipped to do so, and therefore it wasn’t a good idea,” Davis said on the . “I now believe it’s really the only answer, because you have to have some type of parameters.
“And I don’t like the word 'guardrails,' because that implies that everybody, including the players, are somehow out of control trying to get money when they’re just getting in the business of exercising their rights in the market, competitive commerce. And there’s nothing wrong with that.
“So what we need is just what every other business has. It’s a framework. And when you have that, you have employers and employees at the end of the day. It’s what they are. Right now, when you’re making millions, when you’re paying or trying to pay a quarterback $2.4 million and he says, ‘No,’ that’s an employee/employer relationship. That’s what it is."
