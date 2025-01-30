One Maryland football player makes East-West Shrine Bowl All-Practice Team
After gearing up for the East-West Shrine Bowl all week, the game is finally here. It will take place on Thursday night on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET. But before the game begins, the East-West Shrine Bowl social media account revealed the All-Practice Team for the West.
There were three Big Ten players who made the list, including Maryland football's standout defensive lineman Jordan Phillips.
Phillips has been shining all week long in practice and it's not a shock that he made the All-Practice Team. This past season, Phillips recorded 29 tackles and one tackle for loss. The 6-3, 320-pound lineman left school after three seasons to pursue the NFL. He came to Maryland after spending his freshman season with Tennessee. Phillips started 11 games in 2023 for the Terrapins and all 12 this past season. He was named to Bruce Feldman's Freak's List and was also named to the preseason All-Big Ten team.
As of now, he is being projected as a potential second or third-round selection come April in the draft. If Phillips has a good outing on Thursday, he could continue to see his name rise in mock drafts.
Here are some notes on Phillips via UMTerps.com
As a Redshirt Sophomore in 2024:
- Started all 12 games
- Made 29 tackles (17 solo)
- Career-high eight tackles, including 1.0 TFL, vs. Iowa (11/23)
- Two tackles at Minnesota (10/26)
- 2+ tackles in four of first five games
- QBHs at Virginia (9/14) and vs. Northwestern (10/11)
As a Redshirt Freshman in 2023:
- Appeared in all 13 games with 11 starts
- Totaled 28 tackles (14 solo) and 1.5 tackle for loss
- Tallied first career tackle for loss at Nebraska (11/11)
- Notched four tackles (three solo) vs. #9 Penn State (11/4)
- Recorded three tackles (two solo) in win at Michigan State (9/23)
- Tallied five tackles (one solo) in win vs. Virginia (9/15)
- Started first career game as a Terp vs. Towson (9/2)
Before Maryland:
- Appeared in three games for Tennessee in 2022, who went 11-2 and won the Orange Bowl
- No. 47 defensive tackle in the country according to 247Sports out of high school
- Posted 56 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks as a senior at Ocoee High School
- Tallied 71 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles in eight games during his junior season
- Also competed in wrestling and weightlifting for his high school
