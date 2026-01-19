Bills Players React to Sean McDermott Firing: 'So Stupid'

The Buffalo Bills on Monday fired coach Sean McDermott after the team's heartbreaking playoff loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos in the divisional round of the playoffs.

And Bills players were not happy about it.

A few Bills players were “shocked” by McDermott's firing, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. One player reportedly texted Wolfe “WTF.”

Other Bills players, like defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, went public on social media with their sentiments.

“This s--- here is so stupid honestly sickening,” Phillips wrote on Instagram. “The best coach I've ever been around.”

From Bills DT Jordan Phillips on IG: pic.twitter.com/QWUCgFme6A — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) January 19, 2026

Phillips was far from the only one to make it known to Buffalo's top brass how the players feel about McDermott's dismissal.

“Don't make sense but ya got what ya wanted,” Bills defensive lineman DaQuan Jones wrote on Instagram.

“Doesn’t make sense but ya got what ya wanted.”



-DaQuan Jones on Sean McDermott being fired.#BillsMafia @BuffaloPlus pic.twitter.com/ZIBWClTIOl — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 19, 2026

Bills defensive backs Damar Hamlin and Taron Johnson also joined the conversation.

💔💔💔. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 19, 2026

A True Leader Of Men.



Thank You For Everything! On & Beyond The Field. We Love You Coach. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/3EFaeybgVU — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 19, 2026

Before hiring McDermott in January of 2017, Buffalo had missed the postseason in each of its last 17 seasons, compiling a regular season record of 112-160 during that span. McDermott and star quarterback Josh Allen helped transform the Bills from perennial losers to yearly AFC contenders, as Buffalo went on to advance to the postseason in eight of nine seasons with McDermott at the helm, twice advancing to the AFC championship game. McDermott compiled a 98-50 record in his nine seasons in Buffalo.

“Sean has done an (admirable) job of leading our football team for the past nine seasons,” Bills owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. “But I feel we are in need of a new structure within our leadership to give this organization the best opportunity to take our team to the next level. We owe that to our players and to Bills Mafia.”

In addition to his robust coaching record, McDermott developed a reputation as a passionate coach who always had the back of his players and assistants. And he remained that way until the bitter end of his tenure in Buffalo.

McDermott stands up for Buffalo during impassioned press conference after Bills loss

During overtime of the Bills' loss to the Broncos, Buffalo appeared to get itself in range for a game-winning field goal when QB Josh Allen found receiver Brandin Cooks downfield for a huge reception. But the ball was wrestled out of Cooks's hands by Broncos defensive back Ja'Quan McMillian—and the referees upheld the ruling on the field of an interception, stating that Cooks had not maintained possession of the ball when he hit the ground, meaning the ball was free for McMillian to wrestle away.

It was a controversial call that changed the game, for Denver went on to win the game on its ensuing offensive possession. After the loss, an impassioned McDermott took to the podium at his postgame press conference and expressed his frustration with the call, saying he was “standing up for Buffalo.”

Now, McDermott's former players are standing up for him.

