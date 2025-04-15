Maryland Football loses another offensive lineman to the transfer portal
With the spring window for the transfer portal set to open, the Maryland Terrapins are bracing for any potential upcoming departures. On Monday, another one of the Terps' offensive linemen announced that he intended to enter his name into the portal - this time it was Tamarus Walker.
Walker, a former three-star recruit as part of Maryland's 2023 recruiting class, appeared in nine games for the Terrapins in 2024. Now the 6-3, 322 pound guard is seeking a new opportunity elsewhere.
"After careful consideration and talks with my family and loved ones, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Walker wrote in a statement shared to Twitter/X. I'm excited for what the future holds and look forward to continuing to grow on this journey as a student-athlete."
Walker is just the latest in a string of hits to the offensive line during the off-season. The Terps lost Andre Roye to the portal back in February, and lost Terez Davis - a projected starter this fall - to the portal last weekend. And while the losses are less than ideal, head coach Mike Locksley did bring in a pair of offensive linemen from the portal - Rhatrel Perry and Jayvin James. Both Perry and James are expected to play a starting role this fall.
