REPORT: Major shakeup could be coming to Maryland football staff
It appears that the Maryland Terrapins could be looking for a new defensive coordinator in the near future, as Jacksonville State is reportedly targeting Brian Williams for its DC opening. Williams is set to enter his seventh year with the Terrapins after joining the coaching staff back in 2019. After serving as the linebackers coach (2019) and defensive line coach 2020), Williams was promoted to Maryland's defensive coordinator in 2022.
Although it seems like a bit of a strange move going from Maryland to Jacksonville State for the same position, Williams has a history with JSU head coach Charles Kelly, having worked together at Florida State in 2013-14.
Per UMTerps.com, the Maryland defense was trending in the right direction under Williams.
Maryland's defense has taken significant strides forward under Williams' leadership and the defense has allowed less points per game each year since 2019. The 2023 season was particularly impressive as the Terps allowed just 22.5 points per game, the fewest number since 2010. Williams also led six defenders to All-Big Ten honors for the most for the Terrapins since 2014 in defensive backs Tarheeb Still, Beau Brade and Ja'Quan Sheppard, defensive lineman Quashon Fuller, and linebackers Ruben Hyppolite II and Jaishawn Barham. Still, a 2024 NFL Draft selection, led the way with special team honors.Williams' defense was essential in Maryland beating Auburn 31-13 in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, marking the first time in program history that Maryland has won bowl games in three straight seasons. In that game, the Maryland defense had two interceptions, including a pick-six.
Following the 2024 season, however, Maryland's defense finished No. 80 in the country in total defense, giving up 378.2 yards per game. The Terps also finished at No. 105 in the nation in scoring defense, giving up over 30 points per game.
