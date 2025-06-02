Maryland Football: Mike Locksley gets hammered in latest Big Ten Power Rankings
Following a four-win season in 2024, Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley has been diving in 2025 head coach rankings. The Terrapins appeared to be onto something after Locksley led them to two eight-win seasons, but things turned for a worse in College Park. After losing Taulia Tagovailoa and turning to Billy Edwards Jr., along with other first-year starters, Maryland couldn't seem to turn things around.
Following the disastrous season, Locksley has seen himself fall recently, according to analysts. One recent Big Ten head coach ranking has the Terrapin head coach at No. 15 in the Big Ten. Last season, Locksley was ranked at No. 12 entering the 2024 season.
After back-to-back eight-win seasons, it appeared Maryland was on the cusp of breaking out. But the Terrapins turned back the clock -- in a bad way -- and won four games in 2024. Mike Locksley has recruited fine, but the results aren't showing on the field.
As the article mentioned, Locksley has recruited fine with Maryland. The Terrapins just secured a top-25 class nationally last season after signing QB Malik Washington and edge Zahir Mathis, along with others. The Terps also have five-star edge rusher Zion Elee committed in the 2026 class, but Locksley will have to show some promise on the field in order to keep these elite recruits committed for the long haul. The Terrapins have a fairly easy non-conference slate to get the ball rolling before entering a loaded Big Ten slate.
The top-five Big Ten head coaches in the recent power rankings were:
1. Ryan Day
2. Dan Lanning
3. James Franklin
4. Kirk Ferentz
5. Lincoln Riley
