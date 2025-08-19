Maryland's intense QB competition heats up for 2025 season
Excitement is building in College Park as the 2025 season approaches. The most significant story at the moment is the competition for the starting quarterback position for the Terrapins. Freshman Malik Washington, a four-star recruit noted for his strong arm and quick feet, is competing against Justyn Martin and Khristian Martin. The competition has been intense, as this decision will set the tone for the entire season.
Malik Washington is the name on everyone's lips these days. The young quarterback has impressed during practice with his talent and composure, despite missing some time recently due to a minor injury. Fortunately, he is back on the field and showing why he should be the frontrunner. Washington's ability to push the ball downfield and make plays with his legs has the potential to revitalize the Terps’ offense, which has lacked a spark for some time.
Justyn and Khristian Martin are making it challenging for the freshman as they each bring unique experience and skills to the competition. Justyn Martin, a junior transfer from UCLA, has a strong grasp of Maryland's playbook and shows excellent decision-making abilities. His experience makes him a reliable option for Locksley. On the other hand, Khristian Martin, a redshirt freshman, brings a dual-threat style similar to Washington's, but with slightly more experience on the team. His composure under pressure keeps him in the conversation for a key role.
This is a difficult decision for Coach Mike Locksley, who is expected to name the starter by August 24.
The Terrapins are coming off a challenging 4-8 season in 2024, and fans are eager for a turnaround. Locksley's decision will significantly impact how Maryland performs in a tough B1G schedule. If Washington secures the starting position, he could inject fresh energy into the team; however, starting a true freshman in such a competitive conference may pose a risk. The Martin duo, who have more experience, might provide greater stability.
It is exciting to witness the talent and competition within the Maryland football program. Regardless of whom Locksley chooses, this quarterback battle demonstrates that the Terrapins have both options and potential. With the season fast approaching, all attention is focused on the quarterback room.