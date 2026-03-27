Octavian Smith Jr. Shares Strong Belief In Malik Washington's Potential

For a football program looking to make a change here at College Park, it's important to build a foundation of leaders and players who lead with their play on the field.

Graduate receiver Octavian Smith Jr. described that very thing in sophomore quarterback Malik Washington today at Maryland's Pro Day at Jones Hill-House.

Jake Kauderer of the Diamondback got a chance to speak with Smith Jr. afterwards today and asked him what it was like to share the field with Washington and catch passes from him.

"Malik, that's my guy, coming and being able to be back with Malik. Going into his sophomore season, I keep telling people, [Malik] is a special kid. He was no ordinary true freshman coming in. He's a special talent, and I'm excited to see where that takes him. Like I said, that's my brother for life, whatever he needs, I got him."

Jalil Farooq and Octavian Smith Jr. finished their college careers at Maryland last season. Today, each shared their belief in Malik Washington and the program's future.



Farooq pointed up when I asked about the QB and said "his stock is at the ceiling." Smith Jr. spoke further: pic.twitter.com/BieyQygp3A — Jake Kauderer (@jakekauderer) March 27, 2026

High praise for Washington from Smith Jr., who've only played together for one season, but shows the rapport and relationship/brotherhood established on and off the field in that short time.

Washington was a highly coveted local prospect out of Archbishop Spalding who committed to the Terps in June of 2024 and later officially signed in December.

In his first official season with the Terps, where he earned the starting job heading into week one vs. Florida Atlantic, Washington in 12 starts posted;

Completed 58% of his passes for 2963 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns to nine interceptions, all while rushing for 303 yards and four touchdowns.

Washington set two different school records in completions (273) and passing yards (2,963).

His 273 is a school record for a freshman and ranks tied for fifth in Maryland's single-season history.

His 2,963 passing yards are a program record for passing yards in a season by a freshman, surpassing the previous mark held by Danny O'Brien with 2,438 in 2010. That mark also ranks sixth in a single season overall at Maryland.

Washington displayed his promising talent as a dual-threat quarterback in 2025, despite a tough 4-8 finish, and it's something offensive coordinator Clint Trickett talked about earlier in the week that will help take the offense to new heights in 2026.

Smith Jr., when asked where he envisions Washington taking Maryland, had a simple statement;

"Nowhere but up." Smith Jr. described how Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley has preached that the mindset is to "elevate" the program here at College Park, and that Locksley has the right group of guys, highlighted by Washington, to do just that, and everyone there has bought into that mindset despite the influx of transfers.

Locksley preached heading into last season that he wanted to change the culture here at Maryland and build winners inside and outside the building. Despite the results not being what they envisioned, there's been nothing but praise from his players who've played under the eight-year head coach.

I've previously discussed the expectations heading into next season for Washington, individually, and how the media views him. It's hard not to believe that, with Washington at the helm, the Terps can't take that next step in their overall development and compete with the talented Big Ten.