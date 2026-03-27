Jim Smith had a strong background in facilities management before becoming Maryland's Director of Athletics.

He was part of the team that oversaw the Mercedes-Benz Stadium project in Atlanta, now the home of the Falcons and Atlanta United, and later worked with the Braves to market Truist Park and the surrounding mixed-use Battery Atlanta.

Now, he's looking to bring some of the same modernity to College Park.

Smith announced that SECU Stadium, the home of Maryland Terrapins football and lacrosse, will undergo several changes before the fall semester.

First, the stadium will add approximately 50 TV screens throughout the main level concourse so that fans in concessions lines or walking to their seats can still follow the action.

Smith's letter stated this as one of several areas "overdue for modernization" and that others are also in the process of being upgraded.

The Terps are adjusting their food & drink options for the upcoming year:

Fans may now bring in one bottle of unopened water. Previously, all outside beverages were banned from SECU Stadium.

Some concession items will feature value pricing, similar to what the Falcons and other pro teams introduced at their venues. These items will cost $5 or less.

An additional concessions stand will be added on the main level concourse, along with several water refilling stations.

Season ticket holders are also getting a new benefit in the form of updated chairback seats. Only those in the lower bowl will be wider, but all existing inventory is being replaced.

Finally, Smith's team is working on a plan to address pre- and post-game traffic congestion. We'll share more information on that when it becomes available.

Maryland football will host seven games at SECU stadium in 2026, with a non-conference slate of Hampton and Virginia Tech followed by Big Ten battles with UCLA, Rutgers, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Penn State.

Sep 13, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins players warm up before their game against the Towson Tigers at SECU Stadium. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Unlike the past three seasons, all Terrapins football games will be on Saturdays this fall. Additionally, Maryland's Family Weekend and Homecoming dates have already been selected.

Many of the same players from last year's team are returning for another season in College Park. Malik Washington, Sean O'Haire, Jamare Glasker, Sidney Stewart and Zahir Mathis are just a few of those familiar faces remaining in the red and black.

Locksley's staff also added 14 players via the transfer portal and 18 true freshmen. Many of them are already on campus for spring practices.

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