All terrapins

Former Terps Have Nice Showing In Cubs vs. White Sox Game

Former Terps' baseball players Sean Burke and Matt Shaw had a nice outing today in the Cubs vs. White Sox game today.

Jaden Golding

Jul 21, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Sean Burke (59) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Jul 21, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Sean Burke (59) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Terps in the MLB continue to show out as of late. After Matt Shaw hit a big-time three-run home run in last night's Cubs' 6-1 victory against the White Sox, this time, pitcher Sean Burke had a career-tying performance on the mound today. However, Shaw still had the last laugh with the Cubs securing the series-clinching victory 5-4.

Burke was originally pegged to start but ended up coming out of the bullpen in relief of Grant Taylor, who opened the first inning of play. Burke pitched 4.2 innings, allowing only two runs on five hits and striking out eight batters, tying a career high. Burke is nearing his career-high in innings pitched (108) for a season, already pitching 101 innings this year.

Shaw didn't have his best performance at the plate, but still contributed by hitting an RBI double deep left field corner in the sixth inning. His hit came off of Burke, a nice little moment by the former college teammates. On the series, Shaw has gone 3-for-8, with four RBIs, one walk, one stolen base, two runs, two doubles, and a two-run homer.

Burke and Shaw both played together at College Park in the 2021 season. Burke was electric in what ended up being his final season before entering the 2022 MLB Draft. He went 6-3 on the mound, pitching 74.1 innings, striking out 107 batters, and allowing only 33 runs. His 107 strikeouts ranked second in the Big Ten Conference that season and sixth-most in program history.

Shaw spent three seasons with the Terps, during which time his career averages were a .320 batting average, 172 runs, 222 hits, 47 doubles, two triples, 53 homers, 166 RBIs, a .623 slugging percentage, 43 walks, and 37 stolen bases.

It's great to see performances like this from Terps in the MLB, and we're looking forward to seeing more.

MORE: Former Maryland shortstop Matt Shaw helps Chicago Cubs keep pace in pennant race

Maryland Terrapins head coach Buzz Williams Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

New England's Stefon Diggs looking for bounce back year in 2025

Maryland 4-star PG target talks recruitment, interest in Terps

Maryland five-star guard drawing NBA comparisons to former NCAA Champion and NBA sixth man finalist

Four-star center Jackson Sheffield receives offer from Maryland

Published
Jaden Golding
JADEN GOLDING

Jaden's sports journalism career began at the College of Southern Maryland from 2022-2023, where he was brought in to cover baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, and volleyball at CSM. In late 2023, he began interning at the University of Maryland Athletics Department as a contributing writer to help develop feature stories and game recaps. He also creates his own sports media content on professional Washington teams with LegacyMaker Sports Network.