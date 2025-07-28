Former Terps Have Nice Showing In Cubs vs. White Sox Game
Terps in the MLB continue to show out as of late. After Matt Shaw hit a big-time three-run home run in last night's Cubs' 6-1 victory against the White Sox, this time, pitcher Sean Burke had a career-tying performance on the mound today. However, Shaw still had the last laugh with the Cubs securing the series-clinching victory 5-4.
Burke was originally pegged to start but ended up coming out of the bullpen in relief of Grant Taylor, who opened the first inning of play. Burke pitched 4.2 innings, allowing only two runs on five hits and striking out eight batters, tying a career high. Burke is nearing his career-high in innings pitched (108) for a season, already pitching 101 innings this year.
Shaw didn't have his best performance at the plate, but still contributed by hitting an RBI double deep left field corner in the sixth inning. His hit came off of Burke, a nice little moment by the former college teammates. On the series, Shaw has gone 3-for-8, with four RBIs, one walk, one stolen base, two runs, two doubles, and a two-run homer.
Burke and Shaw both played together at College Park in the 2021 season. Burke was electric in what ended up being his final season before entering the 2022 MLB Draft. He went 6-3 on the mound, pitching 74.1 innings, striking out 107 batters, and allowing only 33 runs. His 107 strikeouts ranked second in the Big Ten Conference that season and sixth-most in program history.
Shaw spent three seasons with the Terps, during which time his career averages were a .320 batting average, 172 runs, 222 hits, 47 doubles, two triples, 53 homers, 166 RBIs, a .623 slugging percentage, 43 walks, and 37 stolen bases.
It's great to see performances like this from Terps in the MLB, and we're looking forward to seeing more.
MORE: Former Maryland shortstop Matt Shaw helps Chicago Cubs keep pace in pennant race
Maryland Terrapins head coach Buzz Williams Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
New England's Stefon Diggs looking for bounce back year in 2025
Maryland 4-star PG target talks recruitment, interest in Terps
Maryland five-star guard drawing NBA comparisons to former NCAA Champion and NBA sixth man finalist
Four-star center Jackson Sheffield receives offer from Maryland