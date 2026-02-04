Maryland Men's Lacrosse Moves Season Opener Against Loyola Indoors

Maryland men's lacrosse already had their original season opener at Richmond postponed, and now the preseason No. 1 team has another complication.

With more dreary winter weather approaching College Park, the Terrapins have decided to move Saturday’s game against Loyola out of SECU Stadium.

Instead, the game will take place inside the Jones-Hill House, which is normally used as the indoor practice facility for football and other sports.

"No. 1 Maryland (0–0) opens the 2026 season at home against Loyola at Jones-Hill House at 2:30 p.m., marking a new venue and start time," Maryland Athletics said in a press release.

The game will still be streamed on B1G+ as originally planned, albeit with the 2:30 start time instead of noon.

Attendance will be limited to student-athletes' families and those who already bought tickets.

The Jones-Hill House is standing room only, with an upper level running along both sidelines.

"Fans who can attend should enter via the Fieldhouse Drive entrance at Jones-Hill House, closest to the Union Lane Garage at 2 p.m., on Saturday. They will enter on the ground floor and take the stairs or elevator to the lobby level overlooking the field.

There is no seating, as it is a standing room only. Note that portable chairs will not be permitted. An ADA area will be available as needed.



Please note that there are limited restrooms on the concourse of JHH, and concessions will not be available. Fans will be permitted to bring one sealed bottle of water into the venue. No glass or metal water bottles will be allowed in the venue."

The Terps have played in the facility once before: the 2022 regular season finale against Albany, which they won 24-6.

Loyola also had their first game of 2026 postponed due to weather conditions - they were set to host Georgetown last weekend.

Maryland won the teams' meeting last year in Baltimore, taking down Loyola 8-7 in overtime.

If the weather is more cooperative, the Terps will return to their normal home Saturday, February 21 against Princeton. That game has a 12pm start time scheduled.

Meanwhile, the No. 8 Maryland women's lacrosse team will have their home opener next Saturday, February 14. They're set to play another currently ranked squad in Virginia, with the opening draw at 12pm.

