Maryland Football beats out Penn State for Top 5 defender from DC
Head coach Mike Locksley and the Maryland Terrapins scored a nice win on the recruiting trail on Monday, landing three-star cornerback Zahir Cobb. The 6-3, 180-pound prospect was rated as the No. 3 overall recruit from DC and the No. 52 overall safety in the nation according to 247Sports.
Part of the 2026 recruiting class, Cobb held offers from programs like Penn State, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Indiana, and Maryland. And while it seemed like Penn State was making a strong push for the two-way player, Cobb felt strong enough about the connections he made in College Park to make his decision on Monday.
“Maryland felt like the place for me from the start. All the energy, the culture, and the direction the program’s headed in I knew I wanted to be a part of that and there’s no better place I would rather do that than home,” Cobb told On3’s Steve Wiltfong.
“Coach (Mike Locksley) and the staff have built something real, and I’m ready to help take it to the next level. No better place to play than home.”
Cobb becomes the 5th commitment for the Terrapins in the 2026 class, joining elite edge rusher Zion Elee, tight end Damon Hall Jr, linebacker Kaden Carter, and cornerback Khmari Bing.
