4-star edge rusher spurns Maryland football, commits to Big 12 school
It was a tough blow to Maryland football and its 2025 recruiting class. The Terrapins appeared to be in pole position to land four-star edge rusher Alhassan Iddrissu, but he changed course. On Thursday, he committed to UCF over the Terps.
The Oakdale (CT) prospect took an OV to Maryland back on May 29, but he was in Florida to see UCF the following weekend. The visit to College Park went great, and that was when Maryland was starting to gain some buzz around landing Iddrissu. But the visit to Florida sealed the deal for the Knights.
Maryland misses out on the No. 401 overall player, No. 38 edge rusher, and the top-ranked player from the state of CT, according to the Composite. He was an intriguing prospect who only has played one season of high school football, but his raw potential was incredible. A long-term pairing of him and Zion Elee could have been great for Terrapin fans.
Here was 247Sports' scouting report on him:
Iddrissu is an intriguing young prospect who has only played one year of high school football. He was originally a basketball player but his future is on the grid-iron. At 6-6, 240 pounds, he’s one of the longest prospects in the region with a wingspan nearly 85”. He’s still learning the game and plays mostly as a standup edge rusher who crashes inside and finds the football. He plays high and needs a lot of work from a technique standpoint but plays hard, shows a motor and a strong off the field work ethic. He needs to continue to work hard in the weight room to get stronger, especially in his lower half to be more stout in the run game. This upcoming senior year will be big for Iddrissu in his development and the hope is he makes a big jump in terms of his ability to read/react, play fast and dominate with the physical tools he possesses. He’s being recruited at the high Power 4 level based on the traits but he’ll need a program to be patient with him before he’s ready for extensive game action.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland fans react to latest Kevin Willard news: 'Can we never hear from this guy again?'
College football expert predicts Maryland football's starting QB for 2025 season
Maryland Basketball: Derik Queen rises in latest NBA mock draft