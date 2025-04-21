All terrapins

Maryland rises in latest On3 top 25 recruiting rankings

The Maryland Terrapins have assembled one of the highest rated 2026 recruiting classes in the country so far.

The Maryland Terrapins are trending in the right direction with the latest On3 2026 team recruiting rankings. As of today, Maryland's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 17 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten.

Given the fact that the Terrapins have just three commitments in the class so far, coming in at No. 17 nationally is pretty impressive. Of course, the class is headlined by five-star edge rusher, Zion Elee. The 6-3, 220 pound prospect recently moved up to the No. 1 spot in On3's latest rankings.

On3 2026 Team Recruiting Rankings:

  1. LSU
  2. USC
  3. Oregon
  4. Ohio State
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Alabama
  8. Clemson
  9. Penn State
  10. Tennessee
  11. Miami
  12. Texas
  13. Auburn
  14. FSU
  15. Arizona State
  16. South Carolina
  17. Maryland
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Georgia
  20. Louisville
  21. Houston
  22. North Carolina
  23. Baylor
  24. Kansas
  25. Iowa

Elee is joined by a pair of three-star prospects in the 2026 class - tight end Damon Hall and safety Khmari Bing. Interestingly enough, all three prospects hail from Baltimore, highlighting just how much of am emphasis head coach Mike Locksley places and keeping in-state talent home.

