Maryland rises in latest On3 top 25 recruiting rankings
The Maryland Terrapins are trending in the right direction with the latest On3 2026 team recruiting rankings. As of today, Maryland's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 17 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten.
Given the fact that the Terrapins have just three commitments in the class so far, coming in at No. 17 nationally is pretty impressive. Of course, the class is headlined by five-star edge rusher, Zion Elee. The 6-3, 220 pound prospect recently moved up to the No. 1 spot in On3's latest rankings.
On3 2026 Team Recruiting Rankings:
- LSU
- USC
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Penn State
- Tennessee
- Miami
- Texas
- Auburn
- FSU
- Arizona State
- South Carolina
- Maryland
- Oklahoma
- Georgia
- Louisville
- Houston
- North Carolina
- Baylor
- Kansas
- Iowa
Elee is joined by a pair of three-star prospects in the 2026 class - tight end Damon Hall and safety Khmari Bing. Interestingly enough, all three prospects hail from Baltimore, highlighting just how much of am emphasis head coach Mike Locksley places and keeping in-state talent home.
