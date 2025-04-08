Maryland Football set to welcome 5-star recruit this week
The Maryland Terrapins are set to welcome another elite recruit to campus this week, as five-star Maxwell Hiller will be in College Park on Thursday. The 6-5, 300-pound offensive tackle is ranked as the No. 3 overall OT in the nation for the 2027 class, along with being the No. 1 overall prospect from the state of Pennsylvania.
As of this writing, the teams leading in Hiller's recruitment appear to be Penn State, South Carolina, and Maryland.
The Terrapins have put together an impressive recruiting stretch as of late, hauling in one of the top classes in the Big Ten conference for 2025. Headlined by guys like Malik Washington and Zahir Mathis, the Terrapins 2025 class finished ranked No. 25 in the nation and No. 9 within the conference. The 2026 class is also off to an impressive start, headlined by five-star edge rusher Zion Elee.
Obviously the best way to attract elite talent to College Park is by generating results on fall Saturdays. But if head coach Mike Locksley can continue to ride the recruiting momentum built from this previous class, there's no question that positive results on the football field will soon follow.
