Maryland Offers 2027 Four-Star Point Guard Chase Richardson
New Maryland coach Buzz Williams and his coaching staff are hot on the recruiting trail not only for the 2026 recruiting class but also to get a head start on the 2027 recruiting class as well. Maryland has extended an offer to Chase Richardson, a four-star point guard out of Friendswood, Texas.
Richardson announced his offer on Monday on his X (formerly Twitter) account:
“Extremely excited to announce an offer from The University of Maryland. Thank you to @coachrock18 and the Terrapins coaching staff!”
Richardson (6-foot-2) is the eighth-ranked player in Texas, the No. 25 point guard, and the No. 104-ranked player nationally, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. He has fielded offers from Power Four schools such as Arizona State, Ole Miss, Purdue, and SMU.
Scouts profile Richardson as a skilled passer and ball-handler. He displays excellent court vision in the open court, finding open looks for his teammates or freezing defenders to create looks for his teammates. Richardson is also adept at grabbing rebounds, getting a steal on a fast break, and finishing at the rim for a layup or finding his teammates in transition.
As a sophomore he averaged 14 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 43 percent from the field and 73 percent on free throws.
Richardson had an impressive showing at the Adidas Earn Your Stripes showcase recently, and his stock is rising. Maryland would like to get a head start as his recruitment is starting to heat up as other major schools take a second look at him
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Jordan McNair's legacy: federal bill aims to protect young athletes
Maryland target Aiden Derkack impresses at EYBL camp Thursday night
Maryland QB battle heating up with former UCLA Bruins backup
NFL coaching legend Jon Gruden talks Maryland Football, Basketball
Maryland 5-star commit Zion Elee says he'll also play wide receiver in college