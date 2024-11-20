All Hurricanes

Could Ray Lewis Become The Next Deion Sanders?

Florida Atlantic University is looking at hiring Ray Lewis as its next head coach, according to one NFL insider.

Scott Salomon

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; National Football League member Ray Lewis stands on the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders at M&T Bank Stadium.
Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; National Football League member Ray Lewis stands on the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders at M&T Bank Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

According to a report, former University of Miami Hurricanes star and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis has emerged as a candidate to become the next head coach at Florida Atlantic University,

ESPN's Adam Schefter has posted the story on X and was the first on the news.

The former Baltimore Ravens great would follow in the footsteps of other Hall of Fame players to take over college programs. Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes has turned the program around. His Prime Time schtick has worked and Boulder.

Lewis would follow Tom Herman, who was fired on Monday,

There is no reason not to believe Lewis will be successful as a head coach. His drive and passion for the game is historic as well his deep rooted connections within the Florida talent pool would be something that attracts a lot of talent to the program.

This story is fluid and will be developing throughout the day. As new information emerges, Miami Hurricanes On SI will post it on this site.

