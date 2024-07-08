Daniel Cuvet Earns Another All-American Accolade: First Alert; July 8, 2024
Miami Hurricanes infielder Daniel Cuvet collected his third Freshman All-America honor Friday per D1 Baseball and their All-American freshman list. Cuvet also received first-team recognition from the NCBWA and Perfect Game in June.
The 6-foot-3, 237-pound third baseman became the first Miami freshman to lead his club in average (.351), homers, and RBI over the Hurricanes’ 80-year history. He will look to continue to improve after a successful freshman year to lead the Hurricanes back to the NCAA tournament during his sophomore campaign.
- University of Miami golfer Sara Byrne closed out action with Team International at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup on Sunday afternoon at Lahinch Golf Club in Lahinch, Ireland. Team USA and Team International entered the final day of the Arnold Palmer Cup tied at 18, however, Team USA narrowly edged Team International, 14.5 to 9.5 on Sunday to clinch the overall victory, 32.5 to 27.5.
