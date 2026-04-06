Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 6

A few short months ago, the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers played each other in one of the most memorable World Series of all time.

The two teams will face each other in an early-season series starting on Monday night, and the Blue Jays will look to do their best to get the bad taste out of their mouths from the Game 7 loss by winning this series.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for tonight's opener.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+122)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline

Dodgers -142

Blue Jays +120

Total

OVER 8.5 (-122)

UNDER 8.5 (+100)

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Justin Wrobleski, LHP ( 0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Toronto: Max Scherzer, RHP (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 6

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, Sportsnet, FS1

Dodgers record: 7-2

Blue Jays record: 4-5

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Best Prop Bet

Justin Wrobleski UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (+102)

The Blue Jays may not be scoring runs at the same pace they were last season, but they're still doing a good job avoiding strikeouts. They have the third-lowest strikeout percentage in the Majors through the first nine games, striking out on 19.3% of their at-bats. Justin Wrobleski recorded just two strikeouts in his first start of the season.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm putting $40 on the Dodgers to win tonight's World Series rematch:

To say it's been a disastrous start to the season for the Toronto Blue Jays would be an understatement. Toronto lost a series against the Colorado Rockies and then followed it up with getting swept by the Chicago White Sox. Their bats are cold, and they have significant injuries to both their pitching staff and offense, most notably losing their star catcher, Alejandro Kirk.

The Blue Jays are not in the form they would want to bet in heading into a World Series rematch with the Dodgers. The Dodgers, as expected, have had a red-hot offense to start the season, and unless the Blue Jays can turn things around in a hurry, Los Angeles is going to cruise to victory in tonight's series opener.

Pick: Dodgers -142 via FanDuel

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