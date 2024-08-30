Miami Hurricanes Soccer Gets First Win Of The Season; First Alert: August 30, 2024
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes soccer team has broken through and picked up its first win against the Missouri Tigers 2-1.
“I am so thrilled for this group,” said head coach Ken Masuhr. “We have consistently put in work every day and we knew at some point that the ball would bounce our way. Credit to our seniors and fifth-years who have continued to push and hold our standard. I could not be happier that this happened at home in front of a great crowd.”
The Hurricanes (1-2-1) took complete control of the match midway through the first half and Giovana Canali scored late in the period, as they entered the break with a 1-0 lead over the Tigers (1-3-1). Toir Grambo took a free kick and played a dangerous ball in the box that bounced off a Missouri player and found the back of the net, extending Miami’s lead to 2-0.
This is a great step in the right direction of where the program is looking to head. One victory might not seem like a lot for some programs but any win this year, will only increase the optimism going forward for the Lady Hurricanes.
Today's Schedule
Volleyball: Miami vs. Rutgers, at Denton, Texas, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)
Cross Country: FAU Invitational, at Boca Raton, Fla.
Game Results
Miami defeats Missouri 2-1 in regulation.
- Good Greek Moving & Storage, the “Official Movers of the University of Miami,” and American Trucking Association’s 2024 Mover of the Year, announced the extension of its multi-year partnership with the University of Miami (UM) athletics department.
