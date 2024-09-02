More Winners Going Into Labor Day; First Alert: September 2, 2024
The University of Miami volleyball team (3-0) went undefeated in its first weekend of the season at the UNT Invitational, defeating the North Texas Mean Green (0-3), 3-0, Sunday evening at The Super Pit.
Miami totaled 48 kills, 49 digs, five blocks, and eight aces to secure its victory over UNT. Junior Heredia Colon was named Most Outstanding Player, while Ava Carney and Grace Lopez earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team.
While on campus, the soccer team picked up its second win of the season.
Battling through difficult weather conditions and a 30-minute lightning delay midway through the first half, the University of Miami soccer team (2-2-1) won their second consecutive match, securing a 1-0 victory over FIU (3-3).
Miami came out with high intensity from the first whistle, as they put the pressure on FIU from the opening kick. The Canes heavily controlled the first 22 minutes of the match, compiling four corner kicks and two shots, while dominating possession.
Did You Notice?
- University of Miami graduate Sara Byrne (’24) posted an undefeated record at the 2024 Curtis Cup to help Team Great Britain and Ireland (GB&I) defeat Team USA, 10 ½ – 9 ½ Sunday morning at the Sunningdale Golf Club in Sunningdale, Berkshire, England.