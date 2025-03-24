All Hurricanes

College Baseball Preview & Prediction: Stetson at Miami

After a much-needed victory over the Florida State Seminoles, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team will host the Stetson Hatters on Wednesday.

Miami (Fl) Hurricanes outfielder Jake Kulikowski (19) celebrates a home run against the Clemson Tigers in the ninth inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team is coming off a battle over the weekend with their arch rivals the Florida State Seminoles. They dropped the series two games to one after losing the rubber match on Sunday by a score of 10 - 6. Their record now currently sits at 14 - 11 overall and 1 - 5 in ACC play.

They will now turn their attention out of conference for a game against the Stetson Hatters on Wednesday. The Hatters hold a 13 - 2 record but come in with momentum riding a two-game winning streak. This might not be an easy matchup for the Hurricanes but they will have to find a way to get the job done and win this game to get back on track after dropping a hard-fought series over the weekend.  

How to Watch Stetson at Miami Baseball

What: Stetson Hatters @ University of Miami Hurricanes

When: Wednesday, March 26

Time: 6:00 PM EST

Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ACCNX

Miami Player to Watch

Bobby Marsh, University of Miami Hurricanes - The Canes did manage to knock off the Seminoles on Saturday, and the victory was spearheaded by the designated hitter. Marsh went 3 - 4 in the win while driving in four runs, and scoring once. They are going to need him to continue his offensive output in this game so that they can knock off Stetson before getting back to ACC play this weekend. 

Stetson Player to Watch

Lorenzo Meola, Stetson Hatters - The most dangerous hitter in the Stetson lineup is Meola. He leads the team in hits (30), home runs (5), and RBIs (19). The star infielder also leads the Hatters with a .936 OPS and a slugging percentage of .526. The Hurricanes are going to have to figure out a way to slow him down if they are going to find success and win this game.  

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

