Live Updates: Princeton at Miami; Game 2

The Miami Hurricanes are back for the second game of their series against the Princeton Tigers as they prepare for game two.

Justice Sandle

Miami graduate closing pitcher after winning against Princeton.
Miami graduate closing pitcher after winning against Princeton. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

TOP: Griffin is going a lot of good work on the mound today. He gets ahead of his count and finishes off the Tigers.

3rd Inning:

Bottom: The Hurricanes are still finding ways to get on base but can't get a run in. Tanner Smith got in the game and did great to steal a base to get in scoring potion but nothing after.

TOP: Griffin is back in the zone he was in to start the season. A rough first inning turned into pure domination by the transfer pitcher.

2nd Inning:

BOTTOM: The new lineup is making contact with the ball but has been caught as outs. Cuvet almost got his first home run of the season but was an inch away from being out.

Princeton 2, Miami 0

TOP: The First hit given up this season for Griffin Hugus is a home run. Princeton 2-0 early in the 1st against the Hurricanes.

1st Inning:

Starting Lineup:

Miami Starting Lineup

Princeton Starting Lineup

Michael Torres

Jordan Kelly

Daniel Cuvet

Caden Shapiro

Max Galvin

Jake Koonin

Jake Ogden

Jake Bold

Dorian Gonzalez Jr.

Nick Shenefelt

Tanner Smith

Jay Mentink

Bobby Marsh

Grant Werdesheim

Derrick Williams

Joseph Zorc

Todd Hudson

Tommy Googins

Picther: Griffin Hugus

Picther: Andrew D'Alessio

The Miami Hurricanes suffered their first loss of the season against Florida Atlantic in a midweek match, however, the issues seen during the mid-week should disappear with the starting rotation back against Princeton.

The Hurricanes Bullpen struggled against the Owls and now prepare to take on the Tigers who open their season against the Hurricanes.

Miami's star third baseman Daniel Cuvet is off to a cold start this season. He is slashing a .182/.182/.308. It will be critical for him to get back to his freshman form to elevate the Hurricanes to a possible contender for the national championship. The support around him is playing very well and the defense of the Hurricanes looks better than last season.

HOW TO WATCH:

Who: Princeton (0-0) at Miami Hurricanes (3-1)

Where: Mark Light Field at Alex Rodriguez Park

TV: ESPN+

Radio: @WVUMSports

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
