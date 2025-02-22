Live Updates: Princeton at Miami; Game 2
TOP: Griffin is going a lot of good work on the mound today. He gets ahead of his count and finishes off the Tigers.
3rd Inning:
Bottom: The Hurricanes are still finding ways to get on base but can't get a run in. Tanner Smith got in the game and did great to steal a base to get in scoring potion but nothing after.
TOP: Griffin is back in the zone he was in to start the season. A rough first inning turned into pure domination by the transfer pitcher.
2nd Inning:
BOTTOM: The new lineup is making contact with the ball but has been caught as outs. Cuvet almost got his first home run of the season but was an inch away from being out.
Princeton 2, Miami 0
TOP: The First hit given up this season for Griffin Hugus is a home run. Princeton 2-0 early in the 1st against the Hurricanes.
1st Inning:
Starting Lineup:
Miami Starting Lineup
Princeton Starting Lineup
Michael Torres
Jordan Kelly
Daniel Cuvet
Caden Shapiro
Max Galvin
Jake Koonin
Jake Ogden
Jake Bold
Dorian Gonzalez Jr.
Nick Shenefelt
Tanner Smith
Jay Mentink
Bobby Marsh
Grant Werdesheim
Derrick Williams
Joseph Zorc
Todd Hudson
Tommy Googins
Picther: Griffin Hugus
Picther: Andrew D'Alessio
The Miami Hurricanes suffered their first loss of the season against Florida Atlantic in a midweek match, however, the issues seen during the mid-week should disappear with the starting rotation back against Princeton.
The Hurricanes Bullpen struggled against the Owls and now prepare to take on the Tigers who open their season against the Hurricanes.
Miami's star third baseman Daniel Cuvet is off to a cold start this season. He is slashing a .182/.182/.308. It will be critical for him to get back to his freshman form to elevate the Hurricanes to a possible contender for the national championship. The support around him is playing very well and the defense of the Hurricanes looks better than last season.
HOW TO WATCH:
Who: Princeton (0-0) at Miami Hurricanes (3-1)
Where: Mark Light Field at Alex Rodriguez Park
TV: ESPN+
Radio: @WVUMSports
More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:
Miami's Bobby Marsh Steals the Weekend in his Hurricanes Debut
J.D. Arteaga Gives Injury Updates After Series Against Niagara
Everything J.D. Arteaga Said After Series Sweep Against Niagara
No Cuvet No Problem As Miami Baseball Sweeps Niagara
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.