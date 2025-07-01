All Hurricanes

Miami Freshman Named a First-Team Freshman All-American

The Miami Hurricanes have landed another freshman an the D1 Baseball All-American list for the fourth year in a row.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes freshman right-handed pitcher AJ Ciscar throwing a strike against No. 13 NC State.
Miami Hurricanes freshman right-handed pitcher AJ Ciscar throwing a strike against No. 13 NC State. / Miami Athletics

Miami Hurricanes right-handed pitcher AJ Ciscar was named a First-Team Freshman All-American by D1Baseball, the publication announced Tuesday.

With Ciscar’s recognition, Miami has now produced a D1Baseball Freshman All-American in four consecutive seasons: Andrew Walters (2022), Blake Cyr (2023), Daniel Cuvet (2024), and now Ciscar in 2025.

Ciscar emerged as a key piece of Miami’s pitching staff in his debut season, posting a 4.46 ERA across 66.2 innings. The freshman right-hander struck out 65 batters while issuing just 16 walks and held opponents to a .222 batting average, the lowest among all Miami starters.

The Miami native was previously recognized on the ACC All-Freshman Team and also earned Second-Team Freshman All-American honors from Perfect Game.

Miami Hurricanes freshman starter AJ Ciscar throwing against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Hattiesburg Regional.
Miami Hurricanes freshman starter AJ Ciscar throwing against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Hattiesburg Regional. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

D1Baseball’s editors and national writers determined the Freshman All-America teams based on 2025 performance, taking into consideration statistical production, league context, defensive value and postseason impact.

To see the full list of D1Baseball’s All-American selections, click HERE.

For Ciscar, he is going to be a pivotal piece for the Hurricanes for the foreseeable future. He has major league stuff, but after a shaky moment on the mound against Louisville in the Super Regionals, there is still more growing for the talented freshman.

The Canes have high hopes with Ciscar on the mound next season. He will be one of the biggest names to look out for as ACC Pitcher of the year, as well as trying to lead the Canes back to Omaha for the first time since 2016.

