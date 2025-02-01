All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricane Star Sits at the Top of NCAA Third Basemen in Latest Rankings

The Hurricanes have one of the best players in the country as their top guy and others continue to agree.

Justice Sandle

Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; East infielder Daniel Cuvet (15) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; East infielder Daniel Cuvet (15) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes have a budding superstar on their roster and many around the country agree as sophomore third baseman Daniel Cuvet sits atop the D1 Baseball rankings of the top third baseman in the country.

Coming into the 2025 season, he is listed as the best third baseman in the country per D1 Baseball and looks to lead the Hurricanes back to a winning season after having the first negative one in 50 years.

Just A Minute: A Sophomore Slump or Superstar Growth From Daniel Cuvet

Cuvet is already a star-studded hitter breaking the freshman home run record last season and slashing a .351/1.165/.736 while leading the team in hitting and RBI. In other words, he was special.

Cuvet has already been listed on many preseason first-team All-American lists including D1 Baseball, Baseball America, and All-ACC. The star sophomore has a lot on his plate now. He is the leader of the team and these accolades and last season do not matter with this season less than two weeks away.

"I mean, right one in the season ended honestly, I kind of just told myself that it was in the past, like the next day, ever since then, I've just left it in the past and looking forward to this season what this season has because what happened last year is already done in life who doesn't determine anything about this year, so that's so forward to," Cuvet said.

Cuvet and the Hurricanes will start their season in less than two weeks at Mark Light Field against Niagara, with the first pitch to commence at 7 p.m.

 READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

Miami Baseball Inks 2025 Talent

Miami Hurricanes Baseball Ranks As The No. 1 Recruiting Class In The ACC

From Concrete Jungle To South Beach: Miami Hurricanes Newest Pitcher Rob Evans

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Baseball