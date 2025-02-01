Miami Hurricane Star Sits at the Top of NCAA Third Basemen in Latest Rankings
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes have a budding superstar on their roster and many around the country agree as sophomore third baseman Daniel Cuvet sits atop the D1 Baseball rankings of the top third baseman in the country.
Coming into the 2025 season, he is listed as the best third baseman in the country per D1 Baseball and looks to lead the Hurricanes back to a winning season after having the first negative one in 50 years.
Just A Minute: A Sophomore Slump or Superstar Growth From Daniel Cuvet
Cuvet is already a star-studded hitter breaking the freshman home run record last season and slashing a .351/1.165/.736 while leading the team in hitting and RBI. In other words, he was special.
Cuvet has already been listed on many preseason first-team All-American lists including D1 Baseball, Baseball America, and All-ACC. The star sophomore has a lot on his plate now. He is the leader of the team and these accolades and last season do not matter with this season less than two weeks away.
"I mean, right one in the season ended honestly, I kind of just told myself that it was in the past, like the next day, ever since then, I've just left it in the past and looking forward to this season what this season has because what happened last year is already done in life who doesn't determine anything about this year, so that's so forward to," Cuvet said.
Cuvet and the Hurricanes will start their season in less than two weeks at Mark Light Field against Niagara, with the first pitch to commence at 7 p.m.