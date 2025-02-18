Miami' s Griffin Hugus Named ACC Pitcher of the Week
Following a single-game career-high in strikeouts, Miami right-hander Griffin Hugus has been named ACC Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
In his first appearance as a Hurricane, Hugus tossed six scoreless frames while delivering a dominating eleven strikeouts against Niagara Saturday night, leading the Hurricanes to a 10-0 shutout victory.
Throughout the first 5.3 in Saturday's game, the junior Cincinnati transfer was in control of the entire game and threw a fantastic game. He had 10 strikeouts, and not until the sixth is when he allowed a runner on base. He finished his night in the sixth with 11 strikeouts and owning any Eagle that was put in front of him.
Hugus kept the Niagara bats quiet for the majority of the game. With 55 of his 83 pitches being strikes (66%). The right-hander’s strikeout total is tied with Louisville’s Patrick Forbes for most in the ACC and ranks fifth nationally this season.
A native of Wellington, Fla., Hugus collects his first weekly conference honors of his career.
Up next for the Hurricanes is a trip to Boca Raton to face the FAU Owls on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Miami leads the series 73-23 overall and is 13-8 while playing at FAU Stadium.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.