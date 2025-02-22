All Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes are Set to Take on FIU at loanDepot Park

MIami Hurricanes baseball have a location set for their showdown against FIU on March 4.

Justice Sandle

The Miami Marlins and loanDepot Park will host a college baseball showdown between the Miami Hurricanes and FIU Panthers on Tuesday, March 4, at 7 p.m.

“FIU and UM mean so much to our community, and we are thrilled to host them at loanDepot Park for a special matchup of hometown teams,” said Marlins President of Business Caroline O’Connor. “The event will be a celebration of South Florida’s passion for baseball, and we look forward to providing the student-athletes and everyone involved with an unforgettable experience.”

The Hurricanes lead the all-time series between FIU, 105-31 and owns a 6-1 advantage against their crosstown foe in neutral site games. 

The last neutral site game between the two ballclubs was in February of 2004, where the fifth-ranked Hurricanes beat the Panthers, 9-7, at Homestead Sports Complex.

“We’re obviously very excited and grateful for the opportunity to play on the big stage of loadDepot Park, and we’d like to thank the Miami Marlins for organizing this experience,” head coach J.D. Arteaga said.

