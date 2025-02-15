An Off-Miami Hurricanes Drops Another Road Game Against The Pitt Panthers
The Miami Hurricanes (6-19, 2-12 ACC) continue to be winless on the road as they drop another game to the Pittsburgh Panthers (15-10, 6-8 ACC) 74-65.
It was an unusually off night offensively for the Canes. Typically everyone around rising star senior guard Matthew Cleveland will be off, however, his streak of scoring 20-plus points in seven straight games has been snapped.
Cleveland finished with eight points (4-15 from the field), four assists, and three rebounds. The best players for the Canes this afternoon were Lynn Kidd and another great performance off the bench by AJ Stanton-McCray. Kidd finished with a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds while Stanton-McCray finished with 13 points.
Even with an injury-riddled team, the Panthers still had five players finish in double digits, led by senior guard Ishmael Leggett who finished with 21 points.
Another issue in this game was the lack of preparation for the unknown that was freshman guard, Amsal Delalic. He led the Panthers off the bench with his energy and scoring. Miami's lack of size for rebounds and paint protection continues to be a troubled theme as well this season.
The Hurricanes will still be on the road for their next game against the Florida State Seminoles when they try not to get swept in the season series against their in-state rival.
READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.