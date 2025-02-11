All Hurricanes

Bill Courtney Expected to Return as he Prepares the Hurricanes For Syracuse

Miami's interim head coach Bill Courtney plans to return against Syracuse and highlights some of the star performances of their key players.

Justice Sandle

Jan 25, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes interim head coach Bill Courtney (left) greets California Golden Bears head coach Mark Madsen before their game at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes interim head coach Bill Courtney (left) greets California Golden Bears head coach Mark Madsen before their game at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fla — The Miami Hurricanes have a few more games left in the season with a slim chance of making the ACC Tournament.

The top 15 of the 18 teams have a chance at making the dance, and now they will prepare to do that against Syracuse, with a returning Bill Courtney.

Courtney shockingly missed the game against Louisville when a few hours ahead of the game it was announced that he was down with an illness. He feels better and will be back on the sideline against the Orange.

How to Watch: Syracuse at Miami

“I’m feeling a lot better; I was in bad shape on Thursday and Friday, and that’s why I didn’t make the trip, but I was taken care of by the University of Miami health system, which is unbelievable,” Courtney said Monday morning on the ACC coaches’ weekly teleconference. “They put me back together.”

Feb 1, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) drives to the basket against Notre Dame
Feb 1, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) drives to the basket against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nikita Konstantynovskyi (25), guard J.R. Konieczny (20) and guard Markus Burton (3) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While he was down and out, he watched the game and highlighted the performances of A.J. Staton-McCray and their star player Matthew Cleveland.

“A.J. was super aggressive from the start, getting the ball to the basket, using his strength and athleticism,” Courtney said. “We’d love to see that on a consistent basis. If he can continue to do that, that will really give us a boost. He was tremendous on the defensive end, as well.”

Cleveland is playing the best basketball of his career. He has scored 20 or more points in six straight games and is the backbone of this team. Courtney knows this and will ride on him for the rest of the season.

“Matt has grown so much as a player and a person,” Courtney said. “I think he’s one of the better players in our league right now.”

Miami returns to the Watsco Center on Tuesday to host the Syracuse Orange. Tipoff in Coral Gables, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI.

