Live Updates As Miami Basketball Returns Home for Bounce Back Game against Elon
Pregame:
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (3-1) return home for another game as they prepare to learn from the lessons of the No. 10 Florida loss. They prepare to take on Elon (3-1) as they look to settle back down and understand what needs to be done on the offensive side of the ball to go forward.
The Hurricanes have the talent on the defensive side of the ball, but against the Gators, the glaring shooting weakness showed what they could struggle against in the future. They also faced one of the most talented front courts in the country, which stopped them from being a better team inside the paint.
Against the Phoenix, they will deal with the same thing again with another talented front court.
Miami's Key Player: Shelton Henderson
Henderson has been up and down each game this season. Against the Gators, he was going to be one of those key players to produce some offense, but the talented freshman consistently gets into foul trouble, leaving him off the floor when the Canes need him most. It's time for an explosive game from him, and against Elon, he can do that.
Elon's Key Player: Chandler Cuthrell
Cuthrell is on a heater this season as he takes on the Canes' front court. The talented forward is averaging 24.5 points per game (7th in the country) while grabbing seven rebounds per game, shooting over 50 percent from the field. He will be a change for the front court of the Canes to hold.
How to Watch: Elon at Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Gators
When: 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.
TV: ACCN
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Elon: The Pheniox bounced back with another victory as their leading scorer continued to keep his average high, scoring 29 points to beat Gardner-Webb.
Last Outing, Hurricanes: The Hurricanes failed their first test of the season against No. 10 Florida, dropping their first game of the season. Malik Reneau finished with a double-double, but a terrible shooting night from the team kept them from upsetting the defending national champions.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.