Live Updates As Miami Basketball Returns Home for Bounce Back Game against Elon

The Miami Hurricanes look to use their newfound experience against Florida against Elon.

Justice Sandle

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) drives to the basket at Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) during the second half at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) drives to the basket at Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) during the second half at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Pregame:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (3-1) return home for another game as they prepare to learn from the lessons of the No. 10 Florida loss. They prepare to take on Elon (3-1) as they look to settle back down and understand what needs to be done on the offensive side of the ball to go forward.

The Hurricanes have the talent on the defensive side of the ball, but against the Gators, the glaring shooting weakness showed what they could struggle against in the future. They also faced one of the most talented front courts in the country, which stopped them from being a better team inside the paint.

Against the Phoenix, they will deal with the same thing again with another talented front court.

Miami's Key Player: Shelton Henderson

Henderson has been up and down each game this season. Against the Gators, he was going to be one of those key players to produce some offense, but the talented freshman consistently gets into foul trouble, leaving him off the floor when the Canes need him most. It's time for an explosive game from him, and against Elon, he can do that.

Elon's Key Player: Chandler Cuthrell

Cuthrell is on a heater this season as he takes on the Canes' front court. The talented forward is averaging 24.5 points per game (7th in the country) while grabbing seven rebounds per game, shooting over 50 percent from the field. He will be a change for the front court of the Canes to hold.

How to Watch: Elon at Miami

Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Gators

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACCN

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Elon: The Pheniox bounced back with another victory as their leading scorer continued to keep his average high, scoring 29 points to beat Gardner-Webb.

Last Outing, Hurricanes: The Hurricanes failed their first test of the season against No. 10 Florida, dropping their first game of the season. Malik Reneau finished with a double-double, but a terrible shooting night from the team kept them from upsetting the defending national champions.

