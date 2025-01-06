Miami Men's Basketball Loses its First Player to the Transfer Portal
CORAL GABLES, Fla — Following the sudden retirement of legendary head coach Jim Larranaga, the Miami Hurricanes began to have a 30-day window that allowed players to enter the transfer portal. The first player did so as freshman guard Isaiah Johnson-Arigu officially entered the portal.
In his short stent with Miami, he played in eight games, averaging 1.1 points per game and collecting 0.8 rebounds.
Johnson-Arigua was the No. 129 player overall and No. 26 small forward in the 2024 class out of Minneapolis Totino-Grace and was also the No. 3 player from Minnesota for his class. Entering himself into the transfer portal is more of a long-term loss than one that will hurt the Canes for the rest of this season.
Johnson-Arigua was the only freshman to not see the floor as much compared to Austin Swartz and Divine Ugochukwu who averages 14 minutes a game alongside Jalil Bethea who averages 13.
Miami still has signed center Ben Ahmad and guard Matthew Able in the 2025 class as there has been no indication yet of those players changing their minds after National Signing Day.
More portal moves are expected to happen in the short future with a few days left in the short window period.