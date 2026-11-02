No. 14 Miami Against No. 1 Florida: Game Central Updates, Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis

No sleep until April.

College basketball is back, and one of the most underrated games of the year is kickstarting the season for both the SEC and ACC. No. 14 Miami is in the second year of Jai Lucas after a 26-win season and a Round of 32 appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Their first test of the year will be against the preseason No. 1 and rivals, the Florida Gators.

Last season, this game came halfway through the non-conference slate, but this year is different. Lucas wants Miami to be ready to compete at a championship level, and the only way for it to happen is to play against the best.

That starts against the Gators on ESPN2 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Latest Injury News From Miami Against Florida

Nov 16, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) defends Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) during the second half at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Miami

In the exhibition outing against Vanderbilt, there was nothing out of the ordinary, even with Malik Reneau and Egor Ryzhov missing due to illness and precautionary reasons. They are expected to play against the Gators in the opening game of the season.

The Hurricanes are already expecting Marcus Allen and LJ Carson to miss most, if not all, of the season, with both coming off ACL injuries.

Florida

Star guard Boogie Fland is expected to play against Miami after missing the Stetson exhibition with an illness. However, CJ Ingram is still questionable for this game (back) and will be a game-time decision.

How to Watch: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 14 Miami

Who: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 14 Miami

When: Monday Nov. 2

Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, Fla.

TV: ESPN 2

Series History: Florida leads the series 47-23

Last meeting: Last season was the first time the teams had played each other in years, but the Gators outlasted the Canes in a physical outing, 82-68.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes lost to Purdue in the Round of 32, with Shelton Henderson scoring 18 points and nearly recording a double-double before being eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.

Last time out, Gators: The Gators' last time out was in the NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32, where they were defeated by a rising Iowa team after having a great regular season.

Keys to the Game: No. 14 Miami Against No. 1 Florida

It's the first game of the season for the Hurricanes and the Gators, but the exhibition outings have shown some things the Hurricanes have that might not be an issue against the Gators.

Miami can shoot the ball with the best teams in the country, and knocking down threes compared to last season's outing is a revolutionary change. Miami can attack inside and out and has been able to do it successfully going back to last season.

TODAY'S GAMES TO WATCH:



Iowa State/Memphis

Florida/Miami

BYU/Ohio State

Purdue/Gonzaga

Arizona/UCLA — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 2, 2026

The Gators' front court and a sleeper giant in Boogie Fland continue to stand out for the potential juggernaut team, but Miami's not afraid of those issues. They are embracing it. It's going to be a physical game that's going to come down to defensive stands and making sure Miami's offense doesn't go into lulls.

No. 14 Miami Against No. 1 Florida Depth Charts

Projected Miami Starting Rotation:

1. Acaden Lewis

2. Dante Allen

3. Shelton Henderson

4. Malik Reneau

5. Somto Cyril

Bench:

Caleb Gaskins

DeSean Goode

Chris Birden Jr.

Quin Berger

Nick Dorn

Brent Bland

Egor Ryzhov

Robert Miller III

Marcus Allen (projected medical redshirt)*

LJ Cason (projected medical redshirt)*

Projected Florida Starting Rotation:

Boggie Fland

Denzel Aberdeen

Thomas Haugh

Alex Condon

Rueben Chinyelu

Bench:

Alex Lloyd

AJ Brown

Isisah Brown

Domen Petrovic

CJ Ingram

Urban Klavzar

Alex Kovatchev

Arturas Butajevas

Viktor Mikic

Jones Lay

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