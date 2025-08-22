2025 Miami Football Position Breakdown: Wide Receivers
The biggest question on the offensive side of the ball for No. 10 Miami is the weapons quarterback Carson Beck will be throwing to.
All of the production from last season's receiving group is gone. Now it's time for more legends to grow in the orange and green as the Canes have a retooled and young receiver group with a sprinkle of veterans from the transfer portal.
The Projected Starters:
Joshisa "JoJo" Trader
Trader might be the most underrated player on the Hurricanes team this season. He will be the Canes' No. 1 heading into the season after getting a few glimpses of playing time during his freshman campaign last season. He finished with only six receptions, 91 yards, and one touchdown this season; however, he has had the eyes of everyone around him since he set foot in Coral Gables. If you ask Cam Ward, he knows that he is "one of those ones".
CJ Daniels
The biggest transfer receiver that is being talked about is the former LSU Tiger, Daniels. He battled a ton of injuries in his one year with the Tigers, but was still able to be productive. He finished the season with 42 receptions for 480 yards, but he never hit his head on the goalpost. After having a 1000-yard season the year before, where he was consistently in the endzone (10 TDs), that is the level of production the Canes are looking for.
Tony Johnson
Another quiet receiver that was taken in the transfer portal by the Canes was the Cincinnati transfer. He has the biggest upside out of any of the transfers this season, especially after last season. He was a steady hand for the Bearcats, finishing the season with six TDs. In his three years with the program, he has had the same production head after each year, with a total of 108 receptions, over 1100 yards, and 13 TDs.
Freshmen Malachi Toney and Joshua Moore
What's scary about the Hurricanes this season is the freshmen that they have on their roster. Toney is revered as the next big thing for the Hurricanes. He is described as a quicker and more explosive Xavier Restrepo. If that is the case, a few 1000-yard seasons are headed his way quickly.
Another talented player who is getting praise from the coaching staff is Moore. His size and speed are what catch everyone's attention, but that goes to show how raw an athlete he is and what he could be in the future.
The Depth
The Hurricanes still have a number of other players who will get some shine. Ray Ray Joseph is one of the main players who has waited his turn, and now his time is now. Another freshman who could make some movies is Daylyn Upshaw, and so could younger receivers like Ny Carr and Chance Robinson. There is a lot to love about this Hurricanes' depth and what it could mean for the future.
