2025 Miami Football Position Breakdown: Offensive Lineman
The bread and butter of the Miami Hurricanes team this season are the monsters on the offensive line. Last season, they were rated as one of the best groups in the country. They have brought back the same productions and continued to improve.
At worst, the Hurricanes have a top five offensive line this season. That is championship worthy and the consistency that they have built after years of developing and recruiting will start to show this season.
Projected Starting Lineup:
Francis Mauigoa, OT
The focal point of this offensive starts with the projected high first-round pick in the 2026 Draft. Mauigoa is a monster who was a pro as a freshman starting out the gate. He has only gotten quicker, faster, and better learning under Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal.
Anez Cooper, RG
Another returning player on the right side of the lineup is Cooper. Making waves this offseason for some online trash talk against the Florida Gators, the talented guard is returning for another season alongside Muaigoa. He has been a mainstay on the line since his freshman season, starting four games during that time, and has not let up the spot since. The right side of the lineup will be quarterback Carson Beck's best friend this upcoming season.
James Brockermeyer, C
The third year in a row where the Hurricanes have hit the transfer portal for a center, and they struck gold once again. Coming from TCU, Brockermeyer is one of the most important pieces in the lineup for the Canes. He has years of experience under his belt, and the Hurricanes' hit rate is 100 percent so far with center transfers.
Ryan Rodriguez/Matthew McCoy, LG
After suffering an injury last season, keeping him out of the lineup for most games, the redshirt senior is back in a new position. The best thing about the Hurricanes' linemen is that they are all cross-trained to do anything on the line. Rodriguez is one of those players who has a lot to prove this season, with younger players behind him ready to take his spot.
McCoy was a starter all last season thanks to the injury of Rodriguez, but he is a quality starter in his own right if he wanted to leave and enter the draft as well. He proved to be a great piece for the Canes and can get some starting time if all else fails.
Markell Bell, LT
The 6-foot-9 physical specimen is getting his time as a starter this season after spending most rotating between Jalen Rivers. Bell is a monster and has one of the highest upside this season for the Canes. Some see him as a potential late first-round pick if he can capitalize on what he was able to build on last season.
Rotational Pieces
The Hurricanes also have other players who are not starting but will see some time on the field this season. Most of the roster is full of older players preparing to get drafted this season, but behind them are young players who are prepared for anything.
Samson Okunlola has been ready for the Hurricanes for a long time now, but still waits his turn behind Bell. Behind Brockermeyer is the No. 1 offensive tackle from the 2025 recruiting class, SJ Alofaituli.
The Canes are deep this season and they have the number and depth of a championship level roster.
