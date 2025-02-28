Cam Ward Believes the Offense Would be 'Elite' If he is Selected by the New York Jets
Many teams are searching for a quarterback of the future and the New York Jets see that in Cam Ward.
Ward meet with the Jet and head coach Aaron Glenn during his time at the NFL Combine and liked what he saw. The Jets have one of the best young cores in the NFL and a good quarterback could fix many of their issues (as well as an improved offensive line).
Ward knows that with that amount of talent around him, it could be fun playing in Metlife Stadium.
"I'd know it would be elite," Ward said. "Especially with the receiving core they have and the defense they have. Being able to talk with the head coach for the first time was exciting."
The only issue is that the Jets have the No. 7 pick in this year's draft class. Mostly every team ahead of them needs a quarterback as well. However, if Ward slips and is picked by the Jets he likes what he sees for the future.
"I think the Jets are not too far off, maybe a couple of pieces and hopefully I can be one of them," Ward said.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.