Cam Ward List who he thinks is the best Quarterbacks In the NFL Today
Cam Ward has been a busy man at the NFL Combine. With that comes any and every question.
One question led to Ward listing who he thinks are the best quarterbacks in the league. He couldn't include himself "because he's not in the league yet" but he gave a list in no particular order.
1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
5. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Ward is expected to play like some of these great right off the gate. He has the talent, but the right situation will always help. Some like Daniels were a franchise savior. Those expectations are also on Ward as well.
Ward is set to get drafted into the NFL in April alongside other talented players. He is predicted to go No. 2 overall and land with the Cleveland Browns.
