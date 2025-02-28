All Hurricanes

Cam Ward List who he thinks is the best Quarterbacks In the NFL Today

The Heisman Finalist Quarterback Cam Ward lists his best quarterbacks in the NFL Today during his media time at the NFL Combine.

Justice Sandle

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA;Miami quarterback Cam Ward (QB15) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA;Miami quarterback Cam Ward (QB15) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
Cam Ward has been a busy man at the NFL Combine. With that comes any and every question.

One question led to Ward listing who he thinks are the best quarterbacks in the league. He couldn't include himself "because he's not in the league yet" but he gave a list in no particular order.

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

5. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Ward is expected to play like some of these great right off the gate. He has the talent, but the right situation will always help. Some like Daniels were a franchise savior. Those expectations are also on Ward as well.

Ward is set to get drafted into the NFL in April alongside other talented players. He is predicted to go No. 2 overall and land with the Cleveland Browns.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

