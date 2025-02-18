All Hurricanes

Cam Ward Makes Bold Statement About NFL Draft and Responds to 'Quitting' Allegations

Cam Ward might be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and he wants people to know that not choosing him will be a mistake while receiving the Davey O'Brien Award he also responded to quitting allegations made about him.

Justice Sandle

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Cam Ward watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Cam Ward watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami's superstar quarterback looks like the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and still some doubt the abilities of Cam Ward.

Ward was honored with the Davey O'Brien Award for the nation's top quarterback this season and before accepting the award, he called out teams that might pass on him during the draft while adding another chip on his shoulder.

"OK, you're either going to draft me or you're not," Ward said Monday night before receiving the Davey O'Brien Award. "If you don't draft me, that's your fault. You've got to remember you're the same team that's got to play me for the rest of my career, and I'll remember that."

Miami's single-season passing yard and touchdown leader has had to deal with criticism since the end of his collegiate career. He sat out during the second half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl game where the Hurricanes lost to Iowa State and some believe that Ward "quit" on his team.

He knows that people believe that but also noted that the decision would be one of the hardest he would have to make.

"I just think we all got what we needed out of it. They seen things that they think they need to work on ... for this season coming up. And they also knew, you know, what I had on the line," Ward said. "We feel like we're doing what's best for the program and myself. I mean, it was a hard decision, especially when, you know, some guys on our team didn't play who I thought should have played. It was also, you know, those guys thought about their future the same way I thought about mine."

For the Hurricanes, had he had not, they possibly would not have landed Carson Beck in the transfer portal and ride a full season with Emory Williams.

"If I could do it again, I'd do it the same way," Ward added, "I wish we could have ended up winning the game. If we had won the game, they wouldn't have said nothing. And so, that's usually how it goes. And you know, you just got to take it on the chin and just keep pushing."

Now Ward is fully focused on the NFL Combine and the draft process. He could be a day-one starter next season and all of his attention has turned towards

More Cam Ward On Miami Hurricanes On SI:

Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders Friendly Yet Competitive Relationship

NFL Draft Analyst Believes that Cam Ward Is the 'Most Pro-Ready' Quarterback in This Class

Miami's Cam Ward Headlines the 2024 All-Transfer Portal Team

Whatever Team Drafts Cam Ward is One Step Closer to a Super Bowl

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football