Cam Ward Makes Bold Statement About NFL Draft and Responds to 'Quitting' Allegations
Miami's superstar quarterback looks like the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and still some doubt the abilities of Cam Ward.
Ward was honored with the Davey O'Brien Award for the nation's top quarterback this season and before accepting the award, he called out teams that might pass on him during the draft while adding another chip on his shoulder.
"OK, you're either going to draft me or you're not," Ward said Monday night before receiving the Davey O'Brien Award. "If you don't draft me, that's your fault. You've got to remember you're the same team that's got to play me for the rest of my career, and I'll remember that."
Miami's single-season passing yard and touchdown leader has had to deal with criticism since the end of his collegiate career. He sat out during the second half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl game where the Hurricanes lost to Iowa State and some believe that Ward "quit" on his team.
He knows that people believe that but also noted that the decision would be one of the hardest he would have to make.
"I just think we all got what we needed out of it. They seen things that they think they need to work on ... for this season coming up. And they also knew, you know, what I had on the line," Ward said. "We feel like we're doing what's best for the program and myself. I mean, it was a hard decision, especially when, you know, some guys on our team didn't play who I thought should have played. It was also, you know, those guys thought about their future the same way I thought about mine."
For the Hurricanes, had he had not, they possibly would not have landed Carson Beck in the transfer portal and ride a full season with Emory Williams.
"If I could do it again, I'd do it the same way," Ward added, "I wish we could have ended up winning the game. If we had won the game, they wouldn't have said nothing. And so, that's usually how it goes. And you know, you just got to take it on the chin and just keep pushing."
Now Ward is fully focused on the NFL Combine and the draft process. He could be a day-one starter next season and all of his attention has turned towards
