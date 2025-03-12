ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Has A Plan For Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans
If you asked ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, he would not budge from the No. 1 pick if he was in control of the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans have a choice to make and Orlovsky knows who should be the first pick in the NFL Draft.
"I think Cam Ward is the No. 1 pick and is clear to be the No. 1 pick," Orlovsky said on the Pat Mcafee Show. "I think the thing that surprised me more than anticipated is how well he throws the ball from the pocket. Cam Ward clear No. 1 pick guy. If I was Tennessee, I would not trade out of the pick.'
Ward is continuing to show that he is the guy every franchise needs. He has started to grow in favor of everyone who watches his tape and he shows that he is leaps and bounds the best quarterback in this draft.
The Titans need a franchise changer and some moves are started to show who the Titans are preparing to take.
More Cam Ward On Miami Hurricanes On SI:
CBS Sports Ranks The Top Five Places for Cam Ward To Land
Cam Ward to Titans at No. 1? Insiders Say It’s a Done Deal
Elijah Arroyo Highlights the Leadership of Cam Ward Ahead of the NFL Draft
Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski 'Impressed' with Cam Ward
Miami's Cam Ward Compared to Future Hall of Fame Quarterback
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.