ESPN's Louis Riddick Continues to Sing Praises of Cam Ward
The praises of Cam Ward continue to be sung throughout the national media, especially by the likes of Louis Riddick.
Ward's statement about how he views his draft process has reached the top of the national media cycles so much so that he was a segment on ESPN's flagship morning show First Take.
Around draft time and during the season, Riddick makes constant appearances to set the record straight about many of the narratives being pushed around and the Ward one was one that he had to make clear it wasn't an issue.
"Ask Mario Cristobal about the leader that this guy is and what he did to Miami football in the off-season from the time he decided to transfer from Washington State to the time they stepped on the football field," Riddick said on ESPN's First Take. "This guy is the ultimate consignment leader. He plays with a gigantic size boulder on his shoulder, it's not a chip, boulder. He is very confident in the work that he has put in and he should be because he is supremely smart, supremely talented, and he is deadly serious about the game.
Riddick even compares Ward to the Offensive Rookie of the Year and the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft Jayden Daniels.
What was the first thing that people said about Jayden Daniels when he went to Washington? Riddick asked. "Everyone was impressed that he was there at 5 a.m. every day and the last guy to leave. That is not just for show, it's a part of his process. It is the same thing with Cam Ward and he will have that same kind of effect. He may be warm and fuzzy to everybody because this dude is an assassin serious about his craft and I believe him when he says that he is going to make everybody pay."
Ward has his supporters and haters, but all the first-round quarterback thinks about is proving a point. He will be the second anyone decides to take a chance on a future superstar in the NFL.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.