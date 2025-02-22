ESPN's Mina Kimes Has Her Pick for Quarterback One in the 2025 Draft Class

All Hurricanes

Mina Kimes has emerged as one of the best analysts at ESPN and she has her pick for quarterback, and it's the Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft might not be as clear cut for most picking at the top, but some at ESPN believe that the Miami Hurricanes quarterback has one of the highest ceilings at quarterback in the draft.

More analysts are coming around on Cam Ward and ESPN's Mina Kimes has spoken highly of the quarterback and his play.

"The ceiling for him being the highest of all the quarterbacks involved is why I would take him first if I was an NFL team picking at the top of the draft," Kimes said on NFL Live.

She is not the only one who believes this. Commentator and analyst Louis Riddick has also been high on Ward. Now that draft time is here, many will be prepared to do deep dives into some top players like Ward.

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Cam Ward (left) hugs Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry
Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Cam Ward (left) hugs Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) after the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

ESPN has started to put a spotlight on him as he steps into the next era of his career as a pro. Something Ward is already ready for.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI.

