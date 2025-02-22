ESPN's Mina Kimes Has Her Pick for Quarterback One in the 2025 Draft Class
The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft might not be as clear cut for most picking at the top, but some at ESPN believe that the Miami Hurricanes quarterback has one of the highest ceilings at quarterback in the draft.
More analysts are coming around on Cam Ward and ESPN's Mina Kimes has spoken highly of the quarterback and his play.
"The ceiling for him being the highest of all the quarterbacks involved is why I would take him first if I was an NFL team picking at the top of the draft," Kimes said on NFL Live.
She is not the only one who believes this. Commentator and analyst Louis Riddick has also been high on Ward. Now that draft time is here, many will be prepared to do deep dives into some top players like Ward.
ESPN has started to put a spotlight on him as he steps into the next era of his career as a pro. Something Ward is already ready for.
More Cam Ward On Miami Hurricanes On SI:
Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders Friendly Yet Competitive Relationship
NFL Draft Analyst Believes that Cam Ward Is the 'Most Pro-Ready' Quarterback in This Class
Miami's Cam Ward Headlines the 2024 All-Transfer Portal Team
Whatever Team Drafts Cam Ward is One Step Closer to a Super Bowl
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.