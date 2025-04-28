Five Miami Hurricanes Drafted On Day 3: Breaking Down Their 2025 NFL Landing Spots
The University of Miami Hurricanes had five players drafted on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft. On Saturday, April 26, offensive lineman Jalen Rivers, linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, defensive end Tyler Baron, kicker Andres Borregales, and running back Damien Martinez all heard their names called as they were selected to various NFL teams. We are going to analyze the landing spots for these former Miami players.
OL Jalen Rivers, Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals are a great landing spot for a versatile lineman like Rivers. Not only does he land in a great offense, but the franchise needs players like Rivers who have starting potential and can be moved all around the line after investing so much money in their passing attack. This is as good as it gets for Rivers.
LB Francisco Mauigoa, New York Jets
It's never ideal to land with a dumpster fire of a franchise like the Jets, who can't get out of their own way, but they seem to have much more success on the defensive side of the ball. While the team probably won't win much while Mauigoa is there, that doesn't mean he can't find success. The Jets also drafted him higher than many projected him to go which should lead to more opportunities to be successful and perhaps streamline his ascent up the depth chart.
DE Tyler Baron, New York Jets
You can copy and paste everything I just said about the Jets as a franchise, but they are a team that needs edge rushers, which should give Baron an opportunity for playing time early in his career. This is a solid landing spot for him.
PK Andres Borregales, New England Patriots
Landing spot doesn't matter quite as much for kickers. However, the fact that he was actually drafted to a team that is in need of a kicker will allot him every opportunity to earn the starting job in New England. Borregales is so good that odds are he would have won that job no matter where he landed, regardless.
RB Damien Martinez, Seattle Seahawks
Martinez had no business still being there in the seventh round of the draft. Because of that, he landed in a less-than-ideal spot where he'll have to overcome established running backs like Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. We would have liked to see him land somewhere with an easier path to carries as a rookie.
