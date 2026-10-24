Five Quick Takeaways From Miami's Dominant Week 8 Win Over Pittsburgh

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 1 Miami defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers, 52-23, in what was the team’s most complete game.

We got to see two Heisman candidates put on a show, and first-year players make impact plays all afternoon long.

Here are the 5 quick takeaways from the game.

1. The stars power Miami to a cruising win

Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney put on a show for the 2001 Miami Hurricanes team, who were honored at halftime.

HISTORY REWRITTEN ✍️



Malachi Toney breaks his own Miami single-game receptions record, surpassing the mark he set last season against Pitt. pic.twitter.com/whTujEMtxB — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) October 24, 2026

They both boosted their Heisman cases for the season and looked unstoppable. Mensah completed 84% of his passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns. Toney had another record-breaking performance as he recorded 16 catches for 194 yards and three touchdowns.

The connection between the two has been great, and it looks like there is no slowing it down.

We will be seeing both of them in New York for the Heisman ceremony.

2. Offensive line not playing to its standard

Not pressing the panic button, but hovering over it when it comes to the offensive line.

Another game with inconsistent play from the unit, especially in the pass game where Darian Mensah saw more pressure than he should’ve.

Pre-snap penalties were an issue, as we saw a few false starts from the offensive line. Questions still remain at the right guard position, and the play from the unit in general has not synced up yet.

Samson Okunlola continues to have a great season and is boosting his NFL draft stock. Ryan Rodriguez has been a steady presence at center, while Matthew McCoy has had more good moments than bad.

Once the line can be more consistent as a unit, not just individually, the Hurricanes will be in better shape against elite teams.

3. JJ Dunnigan continues to be the rising star for the Hurricanes defense

The true freshman has been proving the narratives right with how much hype he has been receiving since stepping on campus.

Against Pitt, JJ Dunnigan had five total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and a forced fumble. He would’ve had two forced fumbles, but one was called back because the quarterback was down by contact.

He continues to be not only a starter but a key piece to Corey Hetherman’s defense at such a young age.

FUMBLE!



Freshman DB JJ Dunnigan forces a fumble on the Pitt quarterback and Justin Scott recovers. — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) October 24, 2026

4. Miami makes Pitt’s strength a weakness

Entering Saturday, the Panthers had one of (if not) the best run defenses in the country.

The Canes scored three rushing touchdowns.

Miami ripped off a few big explosive run plays in the game, but was called back due to holding.

The ground game is finding its groove as the season progresses, but it will always be a footnote compared to the dominant passing attack of the Hurricanes.

TOUCHDOWN HURRICANES! 🔥



Javian gets it done on the ground 🙌 pic.twitter.com/V4uB0qYaSY — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) October 24, 2026

5. The Hurricanes are playing like they are the best team in the country

After several results today, Miami continues to be the one team that has looked consistently great on a weekly basis.

The Hurricanes have a big conference game next week in Chapel Hill, where College Gameday may potentially be heading to watch the No. 1 team in the country play against a tough North Carolina team led by Bill Belichick.

If Miami continues to play this well, the team will accomplish the goals they have laid out for themselves for this season.

GO CANES SAY IT BACK! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CCQNZbDjpe — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) October 24, 2026

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