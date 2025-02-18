All Hurricanes

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Canon Pickett List Miami in his Top 10

The Miami Hurricanes continue on it's hot trail of getting some of the top recruits and Canon Pickett adds to the list of players that has Miami in his top 10.

Justice Sandle

Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on before the game against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
After confirming his official visit for the Miami Hurricanes four-star offensive lineman Canon Pickett listed Miami in his top 10 schools.

He also has, ACC rivals, Florida State and Clemson, and SEC schools such as LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Florida, and Oklahoma.

Pickett is the No. 3 IOL in Florida per On3 and has been in strong talks with the Hurricanes after a visit earlier during the season.

The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports.

Mario Cristobal has worked hard to get Miami to a dream destination once again for top recruits, and he continues to show why the Hurricanes are the place to be after three years of rebuilding the entire locker room and staff.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)

Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

