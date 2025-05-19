Francis Mauigoa Reflects On Samoan Roots, Brother's Journey To NFL
Former Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa was a star on the football field at The U and is now headed to the NFL after the New York Jets selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Francisco, along with his brother Francis, who is currently an elite offensive lineman at Miami and a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, both grew up in American Samoa in a village called 'Ili'ili that consists of about 3,000 people. Francis recently spoke about how their culture and family have shaped their journey from kids from a small village to college and pro football stars.
"Coming from American Samoa, we don't get as many opportunities as we get in the mainland," Francis said. "One of those opportunities is continuing your education in college. This has been a blessing because without football, I don't know if I'd be going to college. It wouldn't be possible for me. I wouldn't be here."
Francis explained that both brothers' decision to go to Miami was a major deal for his family, and because of that, they did not make it alone. Their parents, along with their siblings, were a big part of that decision. Not only that, their parents made the move with them and now live near the Miami campus.
"A family decision. Because it affected everyone. It means a lot to have them (Their parents Fa'alialia and Telesia) here and have their support. It really boosts your confidence."
Francis also spoke about how growing up in American Samoa has shaped him as a person and impacted his experience of being in Miami.
"They don't meet many Samoans in Miami. I'm learning from the Latino community and other communities here, and they're learning from mine... Being someone who grew up in a Samoan household, I was taught to respect everyone, from the elders all the way to the youngest, no matter what age or what ethnicity. I was taught to be humble. So being Samoan, it built who I am, and it formed me to be this type of person that I am today... We're not just islanders. We're here with a purpose. We have goals. We want to show that we belong."
Getting back to Francisco, who he talked in length about how the brothers support each other, Francis also spoke about Francisco's jump to the NFL and that he knows being drafted is just the first step and there's a lot more work to do. The same will more than likely apply to him next year.
"One of the main lessons that I learned was you have to be wise with your decisions. Everything is up to you... Being drafted is a blessing. But it's just one step. It's about staying in the league and making it count."
